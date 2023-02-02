Cedric Struggs sits next to attorney Cynda Bunton in court in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who served more than 40 years in prison in connection with a deadly robbery has been ordered released from custody after his murder conviction was vacated and he was resentenced on the remaining charges.

Judge Gregory Pulskamp resentenced Cedric Struggs to four years and, noting he has served far more time than that, ordered him released “as soon as possible.”

Defense lawyer Cynda Bunton said it’s likely California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will release her client within 15 days.

Struggs had been serving a sentence of 25 years to life for his role in the July 16, 1980, robbery of the Hudson Oil gas station. One of Struggs’ co-defendants, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun and fatally shot gas station employee Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest. Robinson also shot and wounded another person and shot at but missed a third person.

The law at the time said defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony — such as robbery or burglary — that resulted in the death of another person.

In 2019, the law changed and now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.

Pulskamp wrote in a ruling last month there’s no evidence Struggs supplied the gun used to shoot Dishman, the incident happened quickly and there’s no evidence Struggs encouraged the shooting.

The judge, however, wrote his ruling doesn’t mean Struggs has been found factually innocent of murder.

“The ruling is limited to a finding that under the current law, Mr. Struggs has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to have acted with reckless indifference to human life while participating in the robbery and burglary on July 16, 1980,” Pulskamp wrote.