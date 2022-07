BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men are wanted in connection with stealing items from an Old Navy store, police said.

Surveillance images of the men have been released. They are wanted on suspicion of grand theft in an incident that occurred at the Gosford Road store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.