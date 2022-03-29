The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft at an Old Navy on Feb. 28.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. at the Old Navy in the 9200 block of Rosedale Highway. It is the fourth burglary to happen at this location in the month of February. The previous offenses occurred on Feb. 4, 6, and 8.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, 6’2”, 150 to 200 pounds, short dark hair, and tattoos on both arms and neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.