BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As police questioned him over his Gmail accounts, Austin Brodsly told them one had been shut down due to child pornography and he believed he’d been hacked.

Police pointed out his Gmail account had been flagged four times. Most people, police said, are only flagged once when caught with child pornography, according to court documents released Friday.

“Okay, that’s odd,” Brodsly said according to the documents. He denied being interested in underage girls but admitting viewing pornographic content in which the age of the person depicted was unclear, the documents say.

Brodsly, 20, has pleaded not guilty to child porn possession and is free on $10,000 bail. He’s due back in court in September.

An investigator who viewed two videos uploaded to an account linked to Brodsly wrote in the documents that a different girl was in each video, and both were between 8 to 10.

On the morning of May 30, police served a warrant at Brodsly’s home on Prescott Forest Court in northwest Bakersfield. His parents answered the door. Both said they didn’t have access to the flagged Gmail accounts, according to the documents.

Police found Brodsly in his bedroom, placed him in handcuffs and began questioning him, the reports say. He told police he received pornographic material but didn’t believe it involved minors. He also said he sent pornography through Snapchat and chatting app Discord, according to the reports.

An officer asked if he was concerned about his account being shut down.

Brodsly responded, “F— it’s technology, I don’t know,” according to the documents. Police seized multiple electronic devices including iPhones, video game systems and an iPad.