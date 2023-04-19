BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In planning to kill her mother, Emily Evil Reznick shared texts with her boyfriend about what to wear, when to carry it out, formulated a getaway plan and came up with alibis, a prosecutor said.

Reznick even nicknamed the knife used in the killing — “Buddy Buck,” as in buck knife, prosecutor Christine Antonios said. She opened the door for her boyfriend and gave him the knife then he repeatedly stabbed her mother.

Reznick and her boyfriend, Nikolai Thorn Roach, were 15 when arrested last year in the slaying of Michelle Louise Taylor, 54. Because they were under 16 they could not face charges in adult court.

On Wednesday, Reznick, now 16, had little reaction as Judge Wendy Avila sentenced her to a secure youth facility until she turns 25, the maximum under the law.

“You haven’t even begun to comprehend the magnitude of what you’ve done,” Avila told her. “Your mother was your victim.”

Earlier this month, Roach was ordered to be held in custody until his 25th birthday. He was sent to APEX Academy, a 40-bed facility run by the Kern County Probation Department.

On July 7, 2022, Taylor was found dead in her home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. Reznick and Roach were arrested the next day and evidence seized in the case revealed they exchanged text messages plotting Taylor’s slaying for weeks, contradicting Reznick’s claims that they killed her mother in self-defense.

Antonios said the messages revealed the teens at one point had considered killing Taylor’s live-in boyfriend, too. He found Taylor’s body and called 911.

Reznick sent messages to friends saying maybe the live-in boyfriend killed her mother, the prosecutor said. She told police Taylor might have died by suicide.

A conversation Reznick and Roach had when placed in the back of a police car was recorded, Antonios said. Reznick blamed the live-in boyfriend for ruining their plans.

But she told Roach not to worry because they would be placed in “kid prison,” and would get out soon if they behaved well, Antonios said.

Reznick’s public defender, Lyndsi Andreas, said her client wishes she could go back and change what she did.

“A life was lost and that was her mother and she’ll have to life with that for the rest of her life,” Andreas said. Now it’s essential to make sure Reznick receives the treatment she needs so she won’t pose a danger when released, she said.

Avila noted Reznick at no point showed remorse. The judge said Reznick and Roach in their messages spoke of the murder as if her mother wasn’t a “real human being.”

“The minor’s disregard for human life and her ability to commit this crime is deeply troubling to this court,” Avila said.

It appeared there was some level of mutual physical or emotional abuse between the teen and her mother, Avila said, and that Reznick had witnessed domestic violence between her mother and boyfriends.

Avila told Reznick she can continue to manipulate and makes excuses, or she can take a deep, serious look at her past and start to take responsibility.