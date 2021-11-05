Oildale standoff suspect pleads no contest to false imprisonment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested after an hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies in December pleaded no contest Friday to a felony charge, according to court records.

Stephen Ganaway pleaded no contest to false imprisonment with violence and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10, records show. He’s out on bail.

Ganaway, 36 at the time, was arrested Dec. 8 after deputies were called to a domestic disturbance with a person held captive at a house on Woodlands Meadow Court in Oildale.

A standoff ensued and a woman left the home about two hours later, according to sheriff’s officials. Ganaway surrendered several hours later.