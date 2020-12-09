Oildale standoff suspect identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man involved in an hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies Tuesday in Oildale has been identified.

Stephen William Ganaway, 36, was arrested on charges of false imprisonment with violence and making terroristic threats after surrendering and leaving the house on Woodlands Meadow Court where he holed up for hours. He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. to a report of a domestic violence situation where a person was being held hostage, sheriff’s officials said. A woman left the residence about two hours later, and Ganaway surrendered at about 6:15 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.