Oildale standoff suspect charged

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man involved in an hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of false imprisonment with violence.

Stephen William Ganaway, 36, was charged for a standoff that happened in Oildale on Dec. 8 where deputies were called to a report of a domestic situation with a person held captive, according to sheriff’s officials. A woman left the residence about two hours later, and Ganaway surrendered that evening.

His next court hearing is scheduled Feb. 10.