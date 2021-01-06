Oildale standoff suspect charged

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man involved in an hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of false imprisonment with violence.

Stephen William Ganaway, 36, was charged for a standoff that happened in Oildale on Dec. 8 where deputies were called to a report of a domestic situation with a person held captive, according to sheriff’s officials. A woman left the residence about two hours later, and Ganaway surrendered that evening.

His next court hearing is scheduled Feb. 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News