BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting two men at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation made his first court appearance Friday.

Guadalupe Mojica agreed to have his arraignment on two counts of first-degree murder postponed to June 17. He’s held without bail.

Police arrested Mojica, 80, in connection to the deaths of two men Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Decatur Street near Sequoia Drive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mojica was taken into custody Wednesday at the GET Bus Station on Chester Avenue.

Timothy A. Blevins, 63, has been identified by coroner’s officials as one of the men killed. The other man’s name has not been released.