Officials looking for woman who escaped CDCR facility on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are searching for a woman who escaped from the Custody to Community Transitional Re-entry Program on Wednesday. Elizabeth Sarmiento, 23, walked away from the facility without authorization around 7 p.m.

Sarmiento was serving a four-year term for assault with a deadly weapon, She was originally charged with attempted murder.

The CCTRP allows eligible offenders to serve their sentence in the community instead of being confined to a State prison, according to CDCR.

Description:

Elizabeth Sarmiento

Age: 23

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 160 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of a rose on her left hand, the name “Adrian” on her left arm, the name “Mason” on her right arm and name “Dominic” on her upper chest.

Anyone with information on Sarmiento’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the US Marshals at (661) 324-4004 Option #3.