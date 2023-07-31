BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers are investigating after a shooting in central Bakersfield left one person dead, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting on July 18 at approximately 2:09 p.m. in the 800 block of Oleander Avenue, where they found an adult male victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died on July 20.

KGET previously reported the victim being identified as 44-year-old Herman Garcia.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.