BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department conducted a probation search on Monday and found drugs, a large amount of money and a firearm, according to the probation department.

The probation department said officers conducted a “home call” on Dana Street in northeast Bakersfield around 3 p.m. and found Jose Vierra, 24, who is on active supervision.

Photo courtesy of the Kern County Probation Department

At the home, officers found a quarter pound of methamphetamine, 40 fentanyl pills, 34 grams of cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of U.S. money, according to the probation department.

According to the probation department, Vierra was arrested for violation of supervision, resisting arrest and drug and firearm charges.