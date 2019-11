BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers seized an AR-15-style rifle from a residence where a convicted felon was arrested on charges of violating probation and another man on an out-of-county warrant alleging sex offenses.

Both Jason Griffith and Gabriel Garza also face firearm-related charges, according to the probation department.

The men were arrested during the search of a home Wednesday in the 300 block of Washington Avenue, officials said.