BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department allegedly found 31 firearms and narcotics at a convicted felon’s residence on North Stine Road Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to BPD, officers conducted a search at Matthew Lytle’s, 35, residence in relation to a warrant that had been issued for charges associated with drug sales.

At the home, officers say 31 firearms and drugs were found. Lytle is prohibited from possessing firearms due to being a convicted felon, according to BPD.

Lytle and his 29-year-old brother were both arrested on suspicion of charges associated with firearm possession and narcotic possession.