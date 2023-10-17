BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a business burglary last month.

Officers said on Sept. 16th at approximately 4:20 a.m., the alleged suspect forced entry into Absolute Bail Bonds in the 1400 block of K Street, and stole folders and other items.

According to BPD, the alleged suspect is described as a White male in his 40s who is 5-foot-7 inches tall and 150 pound with short blonde hair and blue eyes and wearing a black t-shirt with red lettering, a tan belt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at 661-326-3964 or BPD at 661-327-7111.