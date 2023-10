BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a car on Monday evening.

A BPD watch commander told 17 News that there were reports of a stolen 2018 four-door white Kia Optima, with one of the occupants fleeing area on foot in an unknown area around 5:40 p.m.

A search perimeter has been set up by BPD officers, and they are currently searching the area, according to the watch commander.

This is a developing story.