CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle then were led on a high-speed pursuit that started in California City and ended in an arrest in Barstow Monday, according to the California City Police Department.

The police department said officers were called to California City Boulevard for a stolen vehicle and could not locate it but officers continued to patrol the area.

Officers found the stolen gray 2010 Honda on Randsburg-Mojave Road, according to officials.

California City officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver Crystal Charlene Cantwell, 37, led officers on a 77-mile pursuit with speeds reaching over 120 miles per hour, according to officials.

According to the police department, the vehicle became disabled at the outskirts of Barstow and the California Highway Patrol and two airships helped the police department take Cantwell into custody.

Cantwell was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and evading and is held on a $35,000 bail, according to the police department.

According to the inmate website, Cantell is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.