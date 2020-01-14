Officer who fell asleep with gun in his lap after watching ‘Frozen 2’ was too intoxicated to care for his own safety: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An off-duty police officer who fell asleep in a movie theater with a gun in his lap after watching “Frozen 2” was too intoxicated to care for his own safety, according to investigators in newly released court documents.

Douglas Barrier has been charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, after he was found sleeping in the empty theater at Studio Movie Grill on Dec. 19. He had watery eyes, an unsteady gait and smelled of alcohol, the documents said.

The firearm was seized and Barrier, 29, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

During the incident, law enforcement evacuated the theater as a precaution.

The documents say Barrier was asleep with the gun in his crotch area, the barrel pointed toward the floor. There had been 16 people in that theater, staff told detectives, and all but Barrier left when the movie finished and lights turned on.

A staff member said she tried waking up Barrier three times but got not response, according to the documents. An empty beer glass was on his table.