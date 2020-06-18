BPD officer pleads no contest to misdemeanor for falling asleep in movie theater with loaded gun in his lap

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer who was off-duty and drinking when he fell asleep with a loaded gun in his lap during a showing of “Frozen 2” at Studio Movie Grill pleaded no contest Wednesday to a drunk in public charge.

Douglas Barrier entered the plea to the misdemeanor in connection with a Dec. 19 incident where the theater was evacuated as a precaution after Studio Movie Grill staff were unable to wake Barrier, who was asleep with a gun lying in his crotch area, according to police and court documents.

Barrier remains on administrative leave, police said.

There had been 16 people in that theater, staff told detectives, and all but Barrier left when the movie finished and lights turned on. An empty beer glass was on his table.

Investigators determined Barrier was too intoxicated to care his own safety, documents said.

Studio Movie Grill offers food and beverages including alcohol. Staff said Barrier did not order drinks during the movie, but purchased a beer in the lobby.

Barrier’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 2.