Nursing assistant facing 24 charges in worker’s compensation fraud case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman now faces two dozen charges in a worker’s compensation fraud investigation from her time working at Bakersfield Heart Hospital, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Ava McLean pleaded not guilty to 24 felony charges that also include insurance fraud, concealing material facts in making claims, misrepresentation and producing false documents. According to a release by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, losses for two alleged victims of insurance fraud exceeds $170,000.

According to the release, McLean asserted she had been injured while working for Bakersfield Heart Hospital, but the DA’s Bureau of Investigation found her claims to be fraudulent, along with attempts to hide the true source of her injury.

McLean voluntarily appeared in court Monday to surrender on an arrest warrant. She is out on $75,000 bail on condition of electronic monitoring “and other precautions,” according to the release. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.