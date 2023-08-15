BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He set the prices, provided protection and threatened violence if disobeyed.

A review by police of dozens of text messages shows Darrell Lawrence Meeken was in charge of and collected money from a woman prostituting herself on Union Avenue, according to newly-released court documents.

Meeken, 31, has pleaded not guilty to pimping and pandering. Arrested Aug. 2, he’s being held without bail.

If the woman didn’t listen, Meeken hit her, police said, noting his multiple domestic violence arrests. Court records show he pleaded no contest in 2020 to felony spousal abuse.

He frequently made threats to the woman, with whom he’s been involved for years, the messages show.

“Yea u better or I wuda (sic) broke yo face . . .” reads one message he sent insisting the woman make a customer use a condom, according to the court filings. He tells her he’s just outside the door and can hear everything she says, the reports say.

On another occasion, Meeken wrote: “Watch me slap da s— outa u . . . think this a game,” according to the reports. He was upset because the woman wasn’t charging enough, police said.

There are numerous other examples contained in the documents. Meeken made money from at least one other woman prostituting herself, the reports say.