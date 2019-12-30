Number of homicides in Kern County dip for first time in four years, DA reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The number of homicides in Kern County decreased from the year before for the first time in the past four years, according to the District Attorney’s office.

There were 90 homicides reported in the county as of Monday, compared to 101 in 2018, a DA’s release said. It said some of those may eventually be classified as justifiable homicides, reducing the total number of criminal homicides even further.

“2019 marked the end of four years of increasing homicides in our county,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “The reduction in violence is encouraging, but there is still more work to be done. I will continue to dedicate our efforts to investigate and prosecute homicide crimes and get the killers off our streets and into prison, where they belong.”

There were 59 homicides in 2014, 64 in 2015, 88 in 2016 and 89 in 2017, according to the DA’s office.