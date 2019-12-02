November 2019 homicide wrap

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — November was one of Kern County’s quietest months with only one homicide reported.

On Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the N & H Market on 1230 Pearl St. just before 6 p.m.

In an apparent gun battle between a store clerk and would-be robbers, one of the three armed robbers was struck and died.

Wednesday’s shooting brought Kern County’s homicide count to 87 for 2019. According to our KGET Homicide Tracker, most homicides take place in central, south, and east Bakersfield. Over 35 homicides from that area have been caused by gun violence.

Gun violence has been an issue the city and the county are too familiar with. Local law enforcement have launched numerous initiatives to combat such violence. The Bakersfield Police Department have implemented shotspotter technology to respond to shootings quicker.

Although the small pause in homicides is somber news, local law enforcement say it is hard to make any assumptions as to what the cause is.

“So the people and what goes on there are still our most valuable resources in being able to solve a lot of these crimes,” Bakersfield Police Public Information Officer, Nathan McCauley said.