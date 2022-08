Glenn Jones, accused of fatally shooting a woman, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail.

Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26.

He’s accused of killing Christine Patrice Medina, 37, who died Friday at the scene of the shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, police said. Jones was arrested Saturday.