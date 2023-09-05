BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A North High School student is in police custody after he brought a gun to school Tuesday morning, according to the Kern High School District.

School officials said the student was arrested immediately before classes began for the day. The firearm was also confiscated.

According to KHSD, the “situation is under control” and extra security is present on campus as a precaution as law enforcement conducts a full investigation.

North High School notified parents and guardians of the incident via the “all-call” system.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we continue to encourage our students if they see something to say something to an adult on campus. Kern High School District

This is a developing story.