BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has not yet reached a verdict following roughly two days of deliberations in the trial of a former California Highway Patrol officer accused of attempting to meet a minor for a sex act.

Jurors in the trial of Brian Pardue left the courtroom at 3 p.m. Monday and will return 9 a.m. Wednesday to continue deliberations.

Pardue, 53, is charged with contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense and arranging to meet a minor for a sex act. He was a CHP officer at the time of his arrest.

Onn July 3, 2020, Pardue was arrested after exchanging sexually graphic messages on a dating app with a person who said they were 16. The other person was actually a sheriff’s investigator operating a decoy account as part of a sting operation.

Pardue’s attorneys, Jared Thompson and Kyle J. Humphrey of Humphrey & Thompson, have argued Pardue believed from the start he was communicating with an adult. The decoy account created by the investigator was of an 18-year-old woman, and the profile photo was that of an adult. It wasn’t until after several messages were exchanged that the person said they were underage, but the account still listed them as an adult, Thompson has said.

Pardue was role-playing, Thompson said, and never intended to meet anyone, let alone a juvenile. He noted his client used a profile identifying him as a 48-year-old woman named Anna and never left his home.

Prosecutor Ken Russell told jurors during his closing argument last week that Pardue continued to engage in sexually explicit talk even after being told the decoy was 16. He said Pardue discussed meeting in person but later canceled and was arrested at his home.

The trial began June 26 and the case went to the jury late Thursday afternoon. Judge John R. Brownlee has presided over the trial.