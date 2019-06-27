No suspect information in freeway shooting that injured two near McFarland, CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No suspect or vehicle information is available regarding a shooting that injured two people as they drove on Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The occupants of a Mercury Grand Marquis were traveling south on Highway 99 near McFarland when shots were fired at them from a passing vehicle, officers said. One round hit the driver’s side window then struck the two occupants.

The Marquis crashed into bushes off the roadway south of Sherwood Avenue.

Officers said the driver suffered major injuries and the passenger moderate to major injuries. Both were taken to Kern Medical Center.

There have been no other reports of shootings on local freeways, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Area CHP Office at 396-6600.