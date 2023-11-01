BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No plea deal has been offered to “pillowcase rapist” Ronald Feldmeier in connection with allegations he kidnapped a woman in June.

Feldmeier, 72, appeared in court on Wednesday and his trial date was moved to Nov. 9. It’s possible he’ll be assigned a courtroom on that date, or the case could be postponed further.

A woman told police she voluntarily entered Feldmeier’s vehicle, but he later refused to stop and let her out. She said she jumped from the moving vehicle to escape, according to court documents.

Last month, Feldmeier was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender. He served more than three decades behind bars for a string of sexual assaults in Sacramento in the 1980s. Released in 2019, he failed to update his registration with Bakersfield police after moving to a sober living home.

Feldmeier became known as the pillowcase rapist because he used the covering to stifle his victims’ screams.