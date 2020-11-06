No motive revealed in coroner’s reports regarding gruesome Golden Hills slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s reports obtained by 17 News’ provide a vivid description of the crime scene but contain no clues to a motive in one of the grisliest killings to happen in Kern County in decades.

There is nothing in the reports to suggest why 27-year-old Madison Adams shot and killed his mother then inflicted multiple injuries to her body, which he left in the shower of her bathroom before taking her car and driving toward Nevada. He was fatally shot by police who confronted him after finding the car stopped on Interstate 15, south of the state line.

Authorities first became aware of something wrong when they received a phone call Jan. 8 from a family member of Guadalupe Adams, 55. The family member reported she had gone to Adams’ house on Quail Springs Road to check on Adams, who hadn’t arrived at work that morning. The family member said she saw blood in a bedroom then left the house and called 911.

Deputies entered a bathroom off the master bedroom and found the body of Guadalupe Adams lying in the shower.

Adams’ 27-year-old son quickly became a suspect. He was the only person who lived with Guadalupe Adams, he didn’t return home after he was told his mother had died, and cellphone pings showed he had left the county and was on his way to another state, officials said.

Madison Adams died at the scene of the I-15 shooting.

A friend said Madison Adams made suicidal statements the day before the killing, according to a court document, but no other information has been made public regarding a motive.