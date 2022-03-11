BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors on Friday acquitted or failed to reach a verdict on seven felony charges filed against a man accused of recklessly firing a gun and threatening multiple people.

The jury convicted Walter Denweed of two misdemeanors — assault and spousal abuse, court records show.

Jurors acquitted him of recklessly discharging a firearm, making terroristic threats and assault with a firearm on a person, according to court records. The jury deadlocked on two other counts of making terroristic threats and another count of assault with a firearm on a person.

Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang said Denweed had no prior felony convictions when arrested in October 2020. He said Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake challenged the credibility of state witnesses “and cast serious doubt on Mr. Denweed’s guilt.”

If convicted as charged, Denweed faced more than 20 years in prison, Kang said.

A hearing is scheduled April 25 to possibly reset a trial date on the deadlocked counts.