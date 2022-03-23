BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A settlement offer has been rejected and a man who is charged with voluntary manslaughter in a deadly Ridgecrest shooting is now seeking to fire his attorney.

Sidney Maiden, 32, spoke up during court proceedings Wednesday morning after his attorney, Arturo Revelo, said a settlement had not been reached.

Maiden apologized to Judge Colette M. Humphrey for interrupting but said he needed to fire his attorney. Humphrey scheduled a hearing on the matter for Monday.

Maiden was arrested in late January in the shooting of Junior Enrique Galang. In addition to manslaughter he’s charged with firearm possession by a felon.

According to sheriff’s officials, Galang, 26, was shot on Drummond Avenue near Strecker Street the morning of Jan. 17. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.