BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the night of March 11, 2021, two people approached a man confronting customers outside a taqueria on Union Avenue.

The man was fatally shot, and one of the suspects arrested.

On Wednesday, Manuel Rogelio Madrid pleaded no contest to attempted murder in the death of Juan Manuel Andrade Fernandez Jr. He faces up to 29 years in prison at his sentencing next month.

The plea agreement was offered and a charge of first-degree murder dismissed because Madrid, 21, was not the actual shooter, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The gunman is still at large.

According to court documents filed by investigators, Fernandez, 32, parked his car in front of the Tacos La Villa on Union Avenue near Alpine Street. He tried to enter the restaurant’s dining room, but it was closed. Only the drive-thru was open.

“It appeared to me that (Fernandez) appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of a narcotic,” an investigator who reviewed the surveillance footage said in the documents. “He was staggering around the parking lot, waving his arms and being confrontational with customers in the parking lot.”

A fight broke out and Fernandez left but returned soon after, the documents say. He continued to confront customers until he was shot, the investigator wrote.