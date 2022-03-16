BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of throwing a flashlight at his estranged wife’s boyfriend — tearing off part of his ear — has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge.

Isaac Sanchez, 56, pleaded no contest Monday to assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and will be sentenced to time served and felony probation. Sentencing is scheduled April 12.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said prosecutors made repeated efforts but weren’t able to locate the victim and serve him with a subpoena. Witnesses to the assault were uncooperative.

“Ultimately, the limited availability of important witnesses, combined with conflicting accounts of the event by the time of trial, compelled the resolution,” Kinzel said.

Charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery with serious bodily injury and aggravated mayhem were dismissed.

On the night of May 26, 2020, Sanchez arrived at his wife’s home in Wasco to drop off their children, according to witness statements contained in court documents. At the time, Sanchez and his wife had been separated 18 months.

The wife’s boyfriend, whose name is redacted, was in the backyard pool. Sanchez rushed at the boyfriend while holding a flashlight, according to the documents.

The boyfriend got out of the pool and ran and Sanchez threw the flashlight, the documents say. It hit the boyfriend in the head and ripped the upper portion of his left ear.