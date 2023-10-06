BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 24-year-old man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a 2018 shooting that killed one teenager and wounded another near South High.

Prosecutors say Daniel Elijah Quiroz faces just over 32 years in prison after pleading no contest Thursday to the manslaughter charge and two charges of attempted murder. Sentencing is set for Nov. 7.

Quiroz admitted opening fire on April 7, 2018, at a group of people in a garage on Farmbrough Drive, targeting someone who “snitched” on him, according to court filings.

Anthony Michael Gutierrez, 17, was killed. Another teen had a bullet graze wound to his leg.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting. Quiroz was arrested days later.

The reports say he’s a member of a gang associated with the West Side Crips.

When interviewed at police headquarters, Quiroz said he didn’t know Gutierrez, but also didn’t care he killed him, according to the documents. He said the only people he cares about are his family and his girlfriend.

“I done seen it all,” he told police. “There ain’t a thing in the streets I ain’t did. Y’all know that. I’m a shooter. I’m a killer. You know what I’m saying? I’m a burglar. I’m a robber. You know what I’m saying? Yeah, I done made a name for myself.”