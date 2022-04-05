BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly two years after his arrest on suspicion of bringing drugs and a cellphone into jail, Erik Belmontes, who worked as a sheriff’s aide, has not been charged with a crime.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the case was sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for more investigation following Belmonte’s arrest April 9, 2020.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Meza said Monday the investigation is ongoing and no other details can be released.

Belmontes was arrested and 13 inmates charged with bringing contraband into Lerdo Jail, according to a sheriff’s news release issued at the time.

Belmontes was arrested on suspicion of bringing drugs and a cellphone into jail, possession of drugs for the purpose of sales, unauthorized communication with an inmate, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang, officials said.

An investigation began March 2020 after detention deputies found illegal contraband in the Lerdo facility. Several searches turned up drugs, inmate-made weapons, cellphones and other items, officials said.