No arrests or suspect information in deadly east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information in a shooting that killed one man and injured another in east Bakersfield Friday night.

The shooting occurred at about 11:17 p.m. in the 1200 block of Barlow Street, sheriff’s officials said. Carlos Ramiro Venegas, 40, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and the other man suffered moderate injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.