BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A felony manslaughter charge was reduced to a misdemeanor at a preliminary hearing held this week for a woman whose SUV struck and killed a 13-year-old boy on a motorcycle in northwest Bakersfield, court records show.

Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez is due back in court Aug. 5 for a pretrial conference on manslaughter and reckless driving charges, as well as an infraction of entering an intersection against a red arrow, records show.

On Jan. 10, 2021, Moreno-Gonzalez made a left turn against a red arrow at a malfunctioning traffic light at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads, according to court filings. A motorcycle carrying Nicolas and his stepfather entered the intersection on a green light.

The SUV collided with the motorcycle, killing Nicolas and leaving his stepfather with serious injuries, filings say.

The boy’s biological father is suing the city, alleging the intersection was poorly designed and maintained and has been the scene of numerous collisions.

A trial is scheduled next year.