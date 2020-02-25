Next hearing postponed to April for accused street racers in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next court hearing for two men charged with murder in a deadly alleged street racing crash has been postponed to April as their attorneys are currently in trial on other cases.

Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey on Tuesday morning set a preliminary hearing date of April 16 for Ronald Pierce and Israel Maldonado after speaking with their attorneys. At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there is enough evidence to bound a defendant over for trial.

Pierce is represented by Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Maldonado by private defense counsel Tony Lidgett.

Police said Pierce, 50, and Maldonado, 34 at the time, raced each other along Old River Road the afternoon of Nov. 24. Pierce’s Ford Mustang reached speeds of 133 mph, according to court documents.

Pierce lost control of his Ford Mustang and hit a minivan that was not involved in the race, according to police. The impact knocked the minivan into oncoming traffic, where a crane truck slammed into it.

The minivan’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene, and two juveniles in the minivan suffered moderate to major injuries.

Police said Pierce was under the influence of alcohol. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Maldonado is free on $250,000 bail. He has surrendered his driver’s license and agreed not to drink alcohol while the case is ongoing.

While Maldonado did not collide with Navarro’s van and wasn’t under the influence, surveillance footage indicates he instigated the race, prosecutors have said.