Next hearing in Leticia Perez case scheduled for January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next court hearing in the criminal case against Kern County supervisor Leticia Perez has been scheduled for early next year.

During a brief hearing Tuesday, attorneys discussed their schedules and set a court date of Jan. 17 before Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Clark. A motion for dismissal is expected to be heard that day.

The misdemeanor charges against Perez stem from her husband’s ties to the marijuana industry and her being the lone supervisor to vote to legalize medicinal cannabis back in 2017.

One charge says Perez “used her official position to influence a governmental decision in which she knew she had a financial interest.” The other says she knowingly failed to “file a statement disclosing her investments, interest in real property and income” during a period of 2016.

The allegations against her, and their repercussions, have been compared to those of City Councilman Bob Smith. He admitted to using his position to influence the city planning commission to approve his company’s application for a subdivision of land and was fined $3,000 in 2017.

No criminal charges were filed against Smith.