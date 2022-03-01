BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Inglewood man accused of raping and killing Patricia Alatorre won’t have a trial date scheduled until a hearing in mid-June.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Tanya Richard, representing Armando Cruz, said in court Tuesday co-counsel Thomas Pope won’t be back in the office until then. The circumstances of his absence were not discussed.

Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey set a hearing for June 15 where it’s expected a trial date will be scheduled.

Cruz, 26, has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2020. He could face the death penalty if convicted of charges including rape and murder.

Alatorre, 13, was initially reported as a runaway but a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured her getting into a white pickup late July 1, 2020. There were conversations on her Instagram account between her and a man insisting she meet him or he would post inappropriate photos of her online.

It’s alleged Alatorre had met with the man, later identified as Cruz, once previously, and agreed to see him a second time after he threatened to leak the photos.

Detained days later in Inglewood, Cruz described in detail how he killed the teen, according to court documents. He directed investigators to where he left her cellphone and the construction site where he dumped her body.