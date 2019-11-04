Next hearing for woman charged with dragging dog set for Dec. 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for a woman charged with felony animal cruelty in dragging a dog from a scooter has been postponed to Dec. 4.

Elaine Rosa appeared in court Monday for a brief hearing where she agreed to the postponement.

In January, security camera footage captured a person later identified as Rosa riding a Bird scooter and dragging a dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood before being confronted by bystanders.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment. Rosa is not the dog’s owner.

Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.