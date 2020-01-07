Next hearing for accused dog dragger scheduled for late February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for late February in the case of a woman charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly dragging a small dog behind an electric scooter, injuring the animal.

There have been multiple postponements in the case of Elaine Rosa, arrested in February after being identified as the person seen on surveillance footage dragging the dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood at speeds investigators said reached as high as 25 mph.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge scheduled Rosa’s preliminary hearing for Feb. 25.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines whether there is enough evidence to order a defendant to stand trial.

The incident occurred in January of last year as the woman identified as Rosa drove a Bird scooter with the dog trailing behind her before bystanders confronted her in the 2100 block of Pine Street, according to court documents.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg. A veterinarian who examined the animal told detectives it suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Rosa, 39 at the time, worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.