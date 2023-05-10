BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reporter for The Bakersfield Californian has been ordered to turn over her interview notes to an attorney representing a murder defendant after a Kern County judge deemed the notes “reasonably necessary” in assisting in the preparation of a defense.

The Californian was ordered to hand over the notes by 5 p.m. on May 17, Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe said after Wednesday’s hearing. She’s representing Robert Roberts, one of two men charged with murder in the shooting death of a corrections counselor last year.

Californian reporter Ishani Desai interviewed Roberts’ co-defendant, Sebastian Parra, in jail. Blythe, upon reading Desai’s article, filed a motion seeking the reporter’s list of question and notes taken during the interview.

“The court found the material is reasonably necessary to assist Mr. Roberts with his defense,” Blythe said in an email.

Thomas Burke, the Californian’s attorney, has previously said Desai’s notes were protected from disclosure by the First Amendment and the state’s Shield Law, which protects journalists from being compelled to disclose confidential sources or unpublished material.

Initially, only Roberts was charged in the Aug. 24 slaying of Benny Alcala Jr., 43.

Parra served as the prosecution’s key witness during Roberts’ preliminary hearing, testifying Roberts targeted Alcala in the belief he had money because he was charging an electric vehicle.

A grand jury indicted Parra in December. He has said he met Roberts the night of the shooting and was present but had nothing to do with it.