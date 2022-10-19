BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 1990 murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Jessica went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex on May 10, 1990. After missing for 11 days, her body was found 10 miles away in a field.

All investigative leads have been exhausted and the Bakersfield Police Department has reached out to the governor’s office to issue a reward in this case, according to a press release. The Kern County Secret Witness Program has also offered an additional $10,000 reward.

Anyone who has information regarding the murder of Jessica Martinez should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here.

The Only Suspect

The only suspect named by the Bakersfield Police for the abduction and murder of Jessica was convicted murderer and registered sex offender Christopher Lightsey, now 72, who is currently on death row.

Lightsey is on death row following his conviction for killing William Compton by stabbing the 76-year-old cancer patient 42 times inside his home.

During sentencing for Compton’s murder, the judge ordered Lightsey to be gagged with duct tape due to continuous outbursts in the courtroom.

Lightsey is also a registered sex offender and was convicted of molesting young girls.

In 2008, the Bakersfield Police Department named Lightsey as the only suspect in Jessica’s abduction and murder.

Lightsey lived in the same apartment complex at the time Jessica went missing. Friends of Lightsey also told police he was gone for several hours the day she disappeared and returned with a “fidgety demeanor.”

After being named a suspect in Jessica’s murder, the Bakersfield Police Department tested Lightsey’s DNA to DNA found on Jessica’s clothing. The DNA evidence did not match.