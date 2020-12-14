Newborn died from grandmother’s ‘sinister and evil act,’ prosecutor says in closing argument at Beant Dhillon trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A baby boy born two years ago inside a southwest Bakersfield bathroom survived only minutes because of a “sinister and evil act” perpetrated by his grandmother, an attorney said.

The grandmother, Beant Dhillon, afraid of what the Sikh community would think about her unwed, teenage daughter’s pregnancy, took the child and drowned him in a bathtub, prosecutor John Allen said Monday. She weighed the consequences of her actions, he said, and decided the baby must die to keep the pregnancy a secret.

“Before she picked that baby up and brought him to the bathtub, she knew exactly what she was going to do with him,” Allen told the jury during his closing argument in Dhillon’s murder trial.

Allen spoke for about 20 minutes before court recessed for lunch. He’ll continue with his argument at 1:30 p.m., followed by defense lawyer David A. Torres.

Dhillon’s daughter gave birth Nov. 12, 2018. It’s alleged Dhillon, 45, drowned the baby then she and a nephew — the child’s father — buried the body in the family’s backyard on Shining Crag Avenue.

Authorities unearthed the body Feb. 26, 2019, after the daughter went to a school counselor following an argument with her father where he indicated the baby was buried in the backyard. She testified she had been told her son was put up for adoption.

Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh, were both arrested. Singh, 47, posted bond on an accessory to murder charge and hanged himself at the house. Dhillon has remained in jail since her arrest.

The nephew, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, has not been located. He was in his 20s when he impregnated Dhillon’s then-14-year-old daughter. She gave birth after turning 15.

The defense has argued the baby died soon after birth possibly as a result of the daughter’s not receiving any prenatal care, or from bleeding to death because his umbilical cord wasn’t tied off after being severed. Dhillon testified she never harmed the baby and falsely admitted to drowning the boy to protect her husband and nephew, both of who were in the country illegally.

Dhillon testified her husband and nephew buried the child in the backyard. She never called 911, she testified, because her husband forbid it, and he ruled over the household to the point where she said she could not even take a bath without first getting his permission.