New trial granted for Bakersfield man who was convicted of killing wife after brain tissue tests indicate she died from aneurysm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new trial was granted Monday for a man who had been found guilty of murder in his wife’s 2013 death, the decision coming after tests of the wife’s preserved brain tissue indicated she died from an aneurysm, an attorney said.

The guilty verdict against Jorge Aceves-Cortez, 42, has been thrown out and he is scheduled for a retrial Nov. 16 following the ruling by Judge Michael E. Dellostritto.

T. Alan Rogers, the lawyer representing Aceves-Cortez, said Monday afternoon the court found the prosecution suppressed the brain tissue in the first trial.

“The verdict and judgment of murder has been set aside based on this new scientific evidence,” Rogers said. “The court found today that the results of the new testing of the brain tissue in 2019 raised a reasonable probability a different trial verdict could have resulted.”

Rogers said he’ll fight to ensure Aceves-Cortez has a fair trial based on all the evidence.

“The new evidence in this case is not a technicality but truth based on science that the initial jury was prevented from hearing,” he said.

The District Attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Maria Cortes, the wife of Jorge Aceves-Cortez, died from hemorrhaging to the brain on Oct. 5, 2013.

At trial, prosecutors said the bleeding was caused by a blow to the head. The defense argued Cortes died from a ruptured aneurysm.

A jury convicted Aceves-Cortez of second-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

But in 2018 an appellate court conditionally reversed Aceves-Cortez’s conviction in part because the coroner’s office failed to disclose to the defense that it had preserved stock tissue from the wife’s brain. It wasn’t until late in the trial that it came to light there were samples the defense could have examined to bolster its case.

Aceves-Cortez said he shoved his wife during an argument, but denied injuring her head. He maintained at trial — and in a jailhouse interview with 17 News — that Cortes suffered a stroke during the argument.