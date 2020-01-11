New trial date set for accused baby killer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man accused of intentionally smothering to death his girlfriend’s 8-month-old son has been postponed to April.

Tobin Wayne Phillips had been scheduled to stand trial Jan. 21 on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Baron Brian Smith in Tehachapi three years ago.

That date was postponed Friday to April 6.

Phillips, 23, admitted to investigators to killing the boy on Jan. 3, 2017. He told them he cut himself afterward and meant to kill himself, but changed his mind.

Law enforcement found Phillips near a Fastrip on Tucker Road with cuts to both his arms and the left side of his neck, according to court documnets. Taken to a hospital, he said he became angry over Baron’s crying and placed a pillow over the child’s head then sat on the pillow.

Other injuries were inflicted after Baron died, the documents said.

At the time of Baron’s death, Phillips was supposed to be in Washington state awaiting trial for allegedly badly abusing the 21-day-old girl he had with another woman.

In both incidents, the children were injured after being left alone with Phillips, and after their crying upset him, according to the documents.