BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing his 15-year-old neighbor is a free man Tuesday night.

Austin French was released from jail Tuesday with no charges filed against him for the death of 15-year-old David Lopez the third.

The case sent back from the district attorney’s office to the Bakersfield Police Department for further investigation.

Threats, vandalism and terrorism all caught on camera. We have video from just minutes before the deadly shooting on Friday in the neighborhood on Pacific Street near Baker street.

“They tried to come and attack me,” Angelina Cortez a witness during the Pacific Street shooting said. “They jumped me.. well tried to jump me. I closed the door to my car. My three year old and one year old are in the car in the backseat. They kick in my door. They try to break my window where my daughter was sitting in the back. Hit my driver side window and threatened my life.”

In this video, you can see 15-year-old David Lopez run across the street with what appears to be a long stick or pipe. He jumps into an SUV that barrels towards 28-year-old Austin French who came to help his pregnant friend Angelina Cortez.

“She was very frantic. She was all like, ‘Come outside please. Help me, help me,'” Austin French, the Pacific Street shooting suspect, said. “Some people got in a car, drove at me, jumped out with weapons.”

Lopez is shown on video leaving the SUV with that pipe or stick. You can see him making his way around another car to get onto French’s property, but that’s when the video stops. A few minutes later, French fires the fatal shot and Lopez lay dead in French’s front lawn. It was just the latest in a long history of neighborhood violence.

“There’s been so many police reports but the police won’t ever do anything about it,” Cortez said.

Bakersfield Police Department told 17 News it won’t comment about any ongoing investigation or other events related to it.

Cortez said on Friday, French warned the attackers to back off his property before he fired the gun.

“He did warn them get off my property or I’m going to shoot,” Cortez said. “They didn’t listen they just barged in.”

French was arrested at the scene. He was held over the weekend and released Tuesday. The case was sent back from the DA’s office to the Bakersfield Police Department for further investigation.

We’ve been trying to reach the Lopez family for two days. We’ve sent multiple emails, messaged them on Facebook and visited their home but have not heard back from them.