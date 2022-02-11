New indictment adds defendants to alleged EDD prison fraud scheme that included Kern inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new indictment has charged eight defendants, including some held in Kern prisons, with submitting more than $25 million in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

Court documents cited in a news release issued by federal prosecutors said the defendants filed applications for claims falsely stating they had previously worked as merchants or handymen and became unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They created fictitious email accounts and used physical addresses throughout Southern California, according to the release.

The defendants obtained more than $5 million in debit cards which they used to buy vehicles, furniture, handbags and jewelry, according to the release sent Friday.

The original indictment charged Daryol Richmond, 30, an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, Telvin Breaux, 29, an inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi and Holly White, 30, of Los Angeles with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the release.

The superseding indictment also charges Cecelia Allen, 33, of Downey, Fantasia Brown, 32, of Victorville, Tonisha Brown, 28, of Los Angeles, Fantesia Davis, 32, of Victorville and Shanice White, 28, of Hawthorne, the release said.