New details released regarding man accused of posing as rideshare driver to lure women into his car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending the night of May 6 out drinking with friends, the woman decided to call an Uber to get her safely home.

She waited in a parking lot by the Brix Lounge on Calloway Drive and a short time later a black vehicle pulled up. The man inside said he was her driver, and she got in.

It seemed strange, the woman later said, when the driver began taking a route that didn’t directly lead to her apartment. He eventually parked in a poorly lit area between a CVS and a Taco Bell.

She asked him what he was doing. He turned around and said, “Calm down, you’re fine.”

Realizing something was wrong, the woman reached for the door. It wouldn’t open, and she couldn’t unlock it.

She began screaming.

After repeatedly hitting the rear window, trying to break it, and yelling at the driver to let her out, either a passerby or the driver opened the door. She fell to her knees outside the vehicle and it sped off, tires screeching.

In February, following the arrest of a prowler in northwest Bakersfield, the woman recognized the images of the man broadcast on TV.

She contacted police and identified Nassef Ragheb, 48, as the man who had held her captive, according to court documents.

The account of her ordeal is included in the recently released documents filed by police that say Ragheb posed as a rideshare driver and targeted intoxicated women as they left bars.

Ragheb is charged with crimes including kidnapping and false imprisonment with violence. He’s next due in court April 20.

Police arrested him after he was seen looking into the windows of a home in the area of Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue. Following the arrest, officers said Ragheb had previously been listed as a suspect in incidents reported to law enforcement.

On Sept. 28, police conducted a sexual battery investigation after a woman reported a man she believed was an Uber driver tried to kiss her after they arrived at her residence.

The woman told investigators she pushed the driver away and got out of the vehicle and the driver left. She said she never confirmed if the man was actually an Uber driver, or just posing as one.

Shown a photographic lineup, the woman could not positively identify Ragheb as the driver.

The documents also describe an incident from September 2017 where three women outside the Brix Lounge reported Ragheb told them he was their Uber driver. They became irate when an officer questioned Ragheb and determined not only was he not their driver, but he didn’t drive for Uber at all.

The women refused to answer more questions and left, according to the documents. The officer detained Ragheb for further questioning but, as there were no warrants for his arrest and no evidence he committed a crime, later released him.

Someone told the officer that the car Ragheb was described as driving was seen every weekend by the bar and “the sole male occupant drives around the parking lot in hopes of picking females up,” according to the documents.